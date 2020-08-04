Philippine capital, surrounding provinces return to lockdown amid alarming rise in Covid-19 cases

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Girlie Linao Manila - More than 27 million people in the Philippines went back under stricter lockdown measures on Tuesday as the health department reported a record number of new coronavirus cases. The Department of Health reported 6,352 additional coronavirus infections, pushing the country's total caseload to 112,593. The death toll from Covid-19 also rose to 2,115, following 11 additional deaths, the department said. Almost half of the additional cases were confirmed in the Metro Manila region, which has been placed under what is locally called modified enhanced community quarantine for the next 15 days.

Policemen wearing protective gear carry a sign as they move a checkpoint in the outskirts of Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines as the capital is placed on another lockdown in the hopes of controlling the surge of coronavirus cases. Picture: Aaron Favila/AP

The protocol was also imposed in the four surrounding provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

Public transport, private and government offices and other commercial services were again suspended in the five regions, while people were prohibited from leaving their homes unless for essential trips.

Stranded workers wait for shuttle services following the suspension of mass transportation on the first day of the government's reimplementation of a stricter coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Dine-in services in restaurants were also suspended, and some of the 16 cities in Metro Manila re-imposed a ban on alcohol. Catholic churches were once again closed to the public, as were beauty salons and gyms.

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines have been increasing since the government began to ease restrictions in June in a bid to revive the economy.

A policeman uses a shield as he mans a checkpoint in the outskirts of Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines as the capital is placed on another lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Picture: Aaron Favila/AP

The spike has prompted doctors, nurses and other health care workers to call on the government to recalibrate the response to the pandemic.

One of the doctors who joined the call at the weekend warned that if the infections are not halted, "we will be the next New York City, where people die on stretchers, in the emergency rooms or at home because the hospitals are full."

Women exit from a disinfecting area after buying food at a public market in preparation for stricter lockdown measures in Quezon city, Philippines. Picture: Aaron Favila/AP

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire urged the public to follow minimum health standards of wearing face masks, frequent handwashing and maintaining physical distance from others.

"We all know the situation in the country," she said. "We all know that as long as there is no vaccine or cure, we have to learn to live with the virus. That is why we are always reminding the public to follow health protocols."