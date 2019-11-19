Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he was ordering a ban on the use and importation of electronic cigarettes in the country. Picture: Flickr

World - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he was ordering a ban on the use and importation of electronic cigarettes in the country. Duterte also ordered the arrest of anyone vaping in public, after the Department of Health said it was investigating what could become the country's first confirmed case of lung injury from the use of e-cigarettes.

"I will ban the use and importation [of e-cigarettes] because it is toxic and the government has the power to issue measures to protect public health and public interest," he told a late-night press conference.

"I am now ordering law enforcement agencies to arrest anybody vaping in public, which is like smoking," he added. "You cannot do it inside the room. That's full of shit. You contaminate people."

Last week, the Department of Health said a 16-year-old girl from the central region of Visayas was possibly the first case of lung injury from the use of electronic cigarettes.