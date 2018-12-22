Photo: Supplied

Manila - A Philippine lawmaker and his bodyguard were shot dead on Saturday after attending a charity event days before Christmas, police said. Congressman Rodel Batocabe was leaving the event when a gunman opened fire at him and his security escort in Daraga town in Albay province, 333 kilometres south-east of Manila, a police report said.

Batocabe, 52, suffered eight gunshot wounds to his body, while his police escort Rolando Diaz was shot six times, the report said.

They had just attended a gift-giving event for elderly and disabled people when they were attacked, said Oscar Albayalde, chief of the national police.

No suspect has been arrested and there was no known motive for the attack, Albayalde said.

"We appeal to the public to immediately report to the police any information that could lead us to the perpetrators and help us quickly solve this case," he added.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo condemned the killing of Batocabe, a representative of Ako Bicol, a party-list group that aims to promote the development of the eastern region of Bicol.

"Authorities are now investigating this brazen murder as we vow to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this felonious act to justice," he said.

Batocabe was running to become mayor of the town of Daraga in mid-term elections next year, when Filipinos will elect half of the Senate, all members of the House of Representatives, and thousands of provincial and local officials.

Elections in the Philippines have often been marred by violence and allegations of fraud.

dpa