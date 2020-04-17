PHOTO ESSAY: Dying alone and denied a proper burial because of Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

New Delhi - The hearse van carrying the woman's body zoomed past the gate and stationed itself near the far end of the graveyard, a space reserved for Muslims who died of Covid-19 in India's capital. The driver stepped out and greeted four men wearing masks and rubber gloves. They pulled out the body covered with a yellow plastic sheet and stood in silence. An earth mover roared at a distance, waiting for a signal. Of all the devastating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, lonely burials may be the most painful. The dying are not allowed the final hug from their loved ones. And sometimes, they don’t get a proper burial. Of the many restrictions imposed by India's government, which launched the world’s biggest lockdown, no more than 20 people are allowed at a funeral.

India has registered 13,387 coronavirus cases and 437 deaths.

A government hearse arrives at a cemetery carrying the body of a 52-year-old woman who died of Covid-19 in New Delhi, India. Picture: Manish Swarup/AP

On Thursday, as the four men — all relatives of the 52-year-old woman — stood in the middle of the graveyard, the earth mover scrapped the ground in large chunks and dug a pit. It was remarkably different from a typical Muslim grave, missing the small inner chamber where the body is placed, covered with either stone slabs or a small wall of bricks.

A government hearse driver and a volunteer watch relatives bury the body of a 52-year-old woman who died of Covid-19, at a cemetery in New Delhi, India. Picture: Manish Swarup/AP

A Muslim priest recited a 40-second burial prayer and one of the relatives took out a rosewater vial from his pocket and sprinkled some on the body.

Relatives use ropes to move the body of a 52-year-old woman who died of Covid-19 towards her burial spot at a cemetery in New Delhi, India. Before the woman was buried, there was a 40-second burial prayer, led by a local Muslim priest. At the end of it, one of the four men took out a rosewater vial from his pocket and sprinkled some on the dead body. Within minutes, the dead woman was pulled by ropes, lowered into the grave amid a cloud of dust, surrounded by four men, the priest and the driver of the vehicle she was carried in. The men took turns and put handfuls of soil into the grave and stood at a distance. The earth mover inched closer, picked up the remaining soil in its metal jaws and covered the grave. Picture: Manish Swarup/AP

The body was pulled by ropes, lowered into the grave in a cloud of dust. The men took turns and threw handfuls of soil into the grave and stood at a distance.

A relative, barely wearing any protective gear other than a face mask and latex gloves, sprinkles rose water on the body of a 52-year-old woman who died of Covid-19, during her burial at a cemetery in New Delhi, India. Picture: Manish Swarup/AP





The earth mover inched closer, picked up the remaining soil in its metal jaws and covered the grave.

A priest leads relatives of a 52-year-old woman, who died of Covid-19, in prayers before lowering her body into a grave in New Delhi, India. Picture: Manish Swarup/AP





An earthmover drives past the body of a woman who died of Covid-19 during her burial at a cemetery in New Delhi, India. Picture: Manish Swarup/AP





Relatives use ropes to lower the body of a 52-year-old woman who died of Covid-19, into a freshly dug grave at a cemetery in New Delhi, India. The men then took turns and put handfuls of soil into the grave and stood at a distance. The earth mover inched closer, picked up the remaining soil in its metal jaws and covered the grave. Of all the devastating consequences the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the world, the most painful may well be the lonely burials. It has forced a change in the way those left behind are mourning their dead, upending rituals carried out from generations. Picture: Manish Swarup/AP





Relatives put handfuls of soil into the grave of a 52-year-old woman who died of Covid-19 in New Delhi, India. Picture: Manish Swarup/AP

The hearse van left as quickly as it came, leaving a trail of dust and a constant wail of a siren. It headed to the hospital where three more bodies were waiting to be transported.

AP