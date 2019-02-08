Berlin- A fire at the youth training centre of Brazilian football club Flamengo has killed 10 people and left three others seriously injured, a report said on Friday. Citing firefighters, the O Globo portal said that the fire broke out at the club's Ninho de Urubu training complex in western Rio de Janeiro in the early hours of the morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Flamengo, one of the most successful teams in Brazil having won five national championships and the Copa Libertadores in 1981, have not yet made a public statement on the incident.

Young players from Flamengo, Brazil's most popular #football club, are likely among the 10 victims of a fire that hit the club's training center in Rio de Janeiro. Many 14 to 17-year-old players were sleeping in the accommodation that was almost totally destroyed by the flames pic.twitter.com/I4K5lIbzVk — The Brazilian Report (@BrazilianReport) February 8, 2019





People wait for information in front of the training centre of Rio soccer club Flamengo, after a deadly fire. Picture: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

dpa