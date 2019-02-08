People embrace in front of the Flamengo football club's training centre in Rio de Janeiro after a deadly fire. Picture: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
People wait for information in front of the training centre of Rio soccer club Flamengo, after a deadly fire. Picture: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
People wait for information in front of the training centre of Rio's soccer club Flamengo, after a deadly fire. Picture: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
A fire truck is seen in front of the training centre of soccer club Flamengo, after a deadly fire in Rio de Janeiro. Picture: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
The emblem of Flamengo is pictured in Rio de Janeiro File picture: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
A fire truck is seen at Flamengo training centre after a deadly fire at the youth training facility in Rio de Janeiro. Picture: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
Berlin- A fire at the youth training centre of Brazilian football club Flamengo has killed 10 people and left three others seriously injured, a report said on Friday.

Citing firefighters, the O Globo portal said that the fire broke out at the club's Ninho de Urubu training complex in western Rio de Janeiro in the early hours of the morning. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Flamengo, one of the most successful teams in Brazil having won five national championships and the Copa Libertadores in 1981, have not yet made a public statement on the incident.


