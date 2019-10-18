Smoke billows from a mall as it catches fire shortly after a strong earthquake struck General Santos City, South Cotabato province, in southern Philippines. Picture: Allan Jay Resane/AP

Manila - Classes have been indefinitely suspended for some 1.9 million students on the Philippine island of Mindanao after a strong earthquake rattled the area this week, officials said on Friday. The suspension of classes will allow for safety inspections of public and private schools, the Department of Education said in a statement.

An initial report said a total of 40 schools were badly damaged by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit on Wednesday.

The death toll from the quake stands at five. The tremor also injured dozens and damaged houses, hospitals and other structures.

The class suspensions affect 3 873 schools in three regions Mindanao. Schools have been ordered to find building defects that are dangerous and need repair.