Oslo - An armed man stole an ambulance in Oslo on Tuesday, lightly injuring five people including two babies in an apparent attempt to target pedestrians, Norwegian police and hospital officials told Reuters.
The man was apprehended after police shot at the vehicle, police said, adding the suspect was not critically injured.
Police said the suspect had appeared to deliberately hit pedestrians, and that they had found a significant amount of what appeared to be illegal drugs following the arrest, as well as a shotgun and an Uzi semiautomatic weapon.
They would also investigate whether the suspect had ties to far-right extremists, although a motive had not been established, and it had yet to interview the suspect.
"Two babies were injured after the hijacked ambulance hit a family. They are twins, seven months old, they are being treated," Oslo University hospital spokesman Anders Bayer told Reuters.