PICS: Armed man takes 20 people hostage on bus in Ukraine

Lutsk, Ukraine - An armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in north-western Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said.

Police sealed off the centre of Lutsk, a city 400km west of Kyiv. The assailant is armed and carrying explosives, they said in a Facebook statement.

Police officers are trying to get in touch with the man. He called the police himself at 9:25am (9:25am SA time) after taking control of the bus and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

Gerashchenko said there is a book online, signed by Maksim Plokhoy and titled “Philosophy of a criminal”, describing a man's experience in prison.

“For 15 years they've been correcting me, but I haven't been corrected, on the contrary — I've become even more who I am,” one extract from the book said, according to Gerashchenko.