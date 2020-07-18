PICS: Arson suspected in major fire at 15-century French cathedral

Paris French prosecutors have launched an arson investigation following a major fire at a 15th-century Gothic cathedral in the western city of Nantes on Saturday.

The blaze spewed smoke from the front windows of the Cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, but damage was mostly limited to the large pipe organ inside.

The organ was "completely destroyed," and the platform on which it sits is unstable and on the verge of collapse, said the head of the local fire department, Laurent Ferlay.

The public prosecutor's office is now investigating whether arson was the cause.

Firefighters extinguish the blaze at the Gothic St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral, which shattered stained glass windows and sent black smoke spewing from between its two towers Picture: Laetitia Notarianni/AP

The fire broke out in three places, which is probably not a coincidence, Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennes told local radio station France Bleu Loire Ocean.

Flames originated from the organ and on both sides of the nave, BFMTV reported, citing the public prosecutor's office.

The blaze at the Gothic St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral, in Nantes, western France is bringing back memories of the devastating blaze in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last year. Picture: Laetitia Notarianni/AP

According to media reports, over 100 firefighters were deployed to the cathedral to extinguish the blaze.

In a video posted by firefighters, flames can be seen through the church's front windows while smoke pours out of them.

According to the Nantes diocese, the church had also caught fire in 1972, destroying its roof. After restoration work, the church, which belongs to the French late Gothic style, reopened its doors in 1985.