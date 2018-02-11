Pyeongchang, South Korea - Bitter temperatures and biting winds haunted athletes and fans alike during the second day of competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday.

Gusts up to 72 kph (50 mph) forced the men's downhill race to be postponed. Racers risk being blown off a safe racing line on a course where they hit speeds of about 125 kph (75 mph).

But other events went on as scheduled.

Athletes donned the usual helmets, glasses and heavy gloves to protect themselves. Some added an unusual element - tape across their faces.

Italy's Federica Brignone has her face covered in tape to protect her from the cold during an inspection of the giant slalom course at the Yongpyong Alpine Center. Picture: Michael Probst/AP

Fans bundled up with scarfs, hats and mufflers, but sometimes to no avail.

Spectators wait in the cold for the start of the men's 10-kilometre biathlon sprint at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Picture: Gregorio Borgia/AP

"It is Koreeezing here!!!," read one fan's sign. "(Be glad you're warm at home)."

