An elephant leather bench for sale by The African Market Trophy Room Collection, SCI show. Picture: Supplied/HSI

Cape Town — Thousands of trophy hunters from around the world will gather next week in Nevada, US for the world’s largest trophy hunt convention. The convention is set to be held by Safari Club International from February 5 to February 8 where Donald Trump Jr. is also scheduled to speak.

The annual convention will feature approximately 870 exhibitors selling wildlife parts as well as trophy hunting trips to kill animals.

One of the hunts up for bid is a black-tailed deer hunt with Trump Jr. in Alaska for $17 000 (R248 000).

Artist Debra Cooper paints wildlife scenes onto elephant skin and ears, her works are for sale at the SCI show. Picture: Supplied/HSI





“The trophy hunting industry’s conservation claim is shattered by SCI’s promotion of and profit from killing rare and imperiled animals. Trophy hunting is unethical, ecologically devastating, and inflicts cruelty on wild animals. It’s time that we move beyond a colonial pastime and celebrate wild animals in their natural environment," said president of Humane Society International Jeff Flocken.

Audrey Delsink, wildlife director for Humane Society International/Africa, said, “As usual, a range of African species are up for auction including megafauna like Cape buffalo, leopard and hippo. The offering up of a tuskless elephant in Zambia, small charismatic mammals such as bat-eared foxes, caracal, African wildcat, black-backed jackal in South Africa, and multiple duiker species in Mozambique, demonstrates that the hunt really is just about killing for kicks and a competitive species checklist quest.