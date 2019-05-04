Luxembourg - Luxembourg's former head of state, Grand Duke Jean, was laid to rest on Saturday in a state funeral attended by royalty and prominent guests from across Europe. Jean, who died at age 98 on April 23, was a popular figure known as the "quiet monarch." When he died, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel called him "a role model for all of us."

Among the attendees paying respect were the Belgian royal family as well as royalty from Denmark, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Spain.

Over the past week, a stream of well-wishers paid their last respects as Jean lay in state at the Grand Ducal Palace. He was transported to Luxembourg's Notre Dame cathedral Saturday morning, where ordinary citizens were able to take part in the funeral mass at the family's request.

Jean was the heir apparent when Luxembourg's royal family was exiled during the German occupation in World War II. He joined the Irish Guards in the British armed forces in 1942 and took part in the 1944 Normandy landings.

Three months later, his people greeted him enthusiastically when Allied troops liberated the city of Luxembourg.

From 1964 to 2000, Jean served as head of state of Luxembourg, the only grand duchy in the world. He was widely respected for his discreet manner and absence of scandals.

He also travelled widely, making 33 state and official visits during that time.

After the funeral, Jean was interred in the family's cathedral crypt, joining his wife Josephine-Charlotte, who passed away in 2005.

dpa