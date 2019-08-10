El Paso mayor Dee Margo, left, speaks to the family of Andre Anchondo, prior to the funeral services of Jordan Anchondo at San Jose Funeral Homes. Picture: Jorge Salgado/AP

Dayton, Ohio - Funerals were being held Saturday for some of the victims of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Several funerals are were set for victims in the attack in Dayton that killed nine people and left more than 30 injured. Burial services for 38-year-old Saeed Saleh were held Saturday morning in Dayton, according to the Dayton Daily News. Saleh, who was originally from Eritrea and recently immigrated to the U.S., was remembered as a "humble and quiet person" by a spokesman for the family.

In El Paso, a requiem Mass will be offered for 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez. The high school sophomore was an avid soccer player and was remember as a fun-loving teen during a Monday vigil at Horizon High School football stadium in El Paso. He was at the Walmart with his uncle when he was killed.

Burial was also scheduled for Jordan Anchondo, who died shielding her infant son from gunfire. Her 2-month-old son was treated for broken bone, but was orphaned after Jordan and her husband, Andre, were killed.

Mourners gather to attend the visitation services for Jordan Anchondo at San Jose Funeral Home in El Paso, Texas. Andre and Jordan Anchondo were among the several people killed when a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart. Picture: Jorge Salgado/AP





Hannah Gliemann shields her candle from the wind during an Interfaith Vigil for El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio mass shooting victims hosted by the Jonesboro local group of the Arkansas Chapter of Moms Demand Action at the Craighead County Courthouse. Picture: Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP





Annette Gibson Strong places candles at a makeshift memorial for the slain and wounded at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Picture: John Minchillo/AP





Connor Betts, the 24-year-old masked gunman in body armour who killed several people, including his sister, before he was slain by police. Picture: Dayton Police Department via AP





Pallbearers roll out the casket containing the remains of Ivan Manzano, who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting, from a funeral home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture: Christian Chavez/AP





Investigators say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart store last Saturday, targeting Mexicans and killing 22 and injuring about two dozen people. Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine and injured at least 30 people in a popular Dayton nightlife area.

