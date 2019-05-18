New York - Independent Media has done it yet again and has bagged up to three awards at the prestigious International News Media Association (INMA) Global Media Awards held in New York on Friday. The organisation received first prize in the category: Best Use Of An Event To Build A News Brand for its Regional and National High School Quiz which involved creating a platform for teenagers in the country to compete against each other with no barriers to entry such as gender bias or privilege while also keeping the youth engaged in current affairs and informed about world around them.

They also walked away with the Global Media Award for "Best In Africa" where judges selected the best in six world regions from the finalists.

Meanwhile, CEO of African Community Media Sandy Naudé scooped the Silver Shovel Award alongside Pit Gottschalk of Fever Pit’ch in Germany for their lifetime service to the news industry and to INMA events.

Naudé, who oversees group of 19 niche print and digital publications published in the country, has been a member of INMA since 2003. She joined the INMA Board of Directors in 2015 and helped organise an INMA conference in South Africa in 2016 and is a tireless advocate for the association in South African media as well as sub-Saharan Africa

A visibly suprised Naudé thanked Independent Media's chairman Dr Iqbal Survé for his commitment to ensuring employees from the organisation are given platforms where they can thrive and excel.

This is not a first win for the organisation. In 2017, it scooped first prize in the category: Best Community Service Campaign for the Racism Stops With Me Campaign and was placed second in the Best New Print Product and Best Use of Video for the Independent Home magazine and the 'Dont Look Away' video series for 16 Days of Activism.

Other finalists in the awards included the VOLT Digital/Independent Media Internship Programme founded in 2017.

The programme which runs as a Lab was created to nurture a culture of entrepreneurship in young people where students, who are inspired by industry experts, complete prescribed online coursework and later are integrated or recruited into the VOLT Digital team.

The 89th Annual INMA World Congress of News Media this year attracted hundreds of delegates from media organizations across the world who over five days discussed and shared innovative ideas on how to improve the industry and their respective business models.

The 90th Congress will be held in Paris in 2020.