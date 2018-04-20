Gaza City, Gaza Strip - Health officials say Israeli soldiers firing from across a border fence have killed four Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, and wounded more than 150 others as several thousand people in blockaded Gaza staged a fourth round of weekly protests on the border with Israel.

Huge black plumes of smoke from burning tires engulfed the border area on Friday. Some of the activists threw stones toward the fence or flew kites with flaming rags dangling from their tails.

Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Picture: Abdel Hana/AP

Palestinian protesters pull part of the fence placed by the Israeli Army, during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel. Picture: Khalil Hamra/AP

The latest deaths brought to 32 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in protests since late March. More than 1,600 have been wounded by live rounds in the past three weeks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

AP