A Palestinian protester burns tires during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
Thousands of Palestinians joined the fourth weekly protest on Gaza's border with Israel, some burning tires or flying kites with flaming rags dangling from their tails. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
Palestinian protesters hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel. Picture: Khalil Hamra/AP
Palestinian protesters gather as others burn tires during clashes with Israeli troops east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
Palestinian protesters attend the Friday prayer before the clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
Palestinian protesters carry tires to burn during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
Thousands of Palestinians joined the fourth weekly protest on Gaza's border with Israel on Friday, some burning tires or flying kites with flaming rags dangling from their tails. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel. Picture: Abdel Hana/AP
Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians joined the fourth weekly protest on Gaza's border with Israel on Friday, some burning tires or flying kites with flaming rags dangling from their tails. Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops firing from across the border fence, health officials said. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Palestinian medics help a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel. Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops firing from across the border fence, health officials said. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
A Palestinian protester covers his face from tear gas fired by the Israeli troops. Picture: Khalil Hamra/AP
Palestinian protesters pull part of the fence placed by the Israeli Army. Picture: Khalil Hamra/AP
A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded old man east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
Palestinian medics help a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
Palestinian protesters run through smoke after they burned tires during clashes with Israeli troops. Picture: Adel Hana/AP
A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel. Picture: Khalil Hamra/AP
Israeli soldiers are seen during protests along Israel Gaza border. Picture: Tsafrir Abayov/AP
Gaza City, Gaza Strip - Health officials say Israeli soldiers firing from across a border fence have killed four Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, and wounded more than 150 others as several thousand people in blockaded Gaza staged a fourth round of weekly protests on the border with Israel.

Huge black plumes of smoke from burning tires engulfed the border area on Friday. Some of the activists threw stones toward the fence or flew kites with flaming rags dangling from their tails.

Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Picture: Abdel Hana/AP
Palestinian protesters pull part of the fence placed by the Israeli Army, during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel. Picture: Khalil Hamra/AP

The latest deaths brought to 32 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in protests since late March. More than 1,600 have been wounded by live rounds in the past three weeks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

