PICS: Italy's coronavirus deaths rise to 712 in a single day after 50 die in Piedmont

Rome - Italy's northern Piedmont region said on Thursday that 50 people had died there from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, numbers which were omitted from the national tally released by the Civil Protection Agency.

The omission means that daily deaths amounted to 712 on Thursday rather than the 662 officially reported, and marked an increase from the 683 registered the previous day.

Total deaths since the start of the outbreak are 8 215, rather than the 8 165 reported.

The Civil Protection Agency said Piedmont's data had arrived too late to be included in the nationwide total, and so will be added on Friday.

In this photograph taken from behind a window, doctors inside a Covid-19 intensive care unit of San Matteo Hospital, in Pavia, northern Italy. The San Matteo hospital is where Patient 1, a 38-year-old Unilever worker named Mattia, was kept since he tested positive for Covid-19 on February 21 and trriggered Italy’s healthcare crisis. Picture: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP





A coffin is carried to be aligned with others on the floor in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, one of the areas worst hit by the coronavirus, near Bergamo, Italy, waiting to be taken to a crematory. Picture: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP





A volunteer from the VAB (forestry corps) shows a mask as they are handing to every inhabitant of the municipality of Castiglione della Pescaia, Grosseto, Italy. Picture: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Volunteers from the VAB (forestry corps) deliver masks door-to-door to every inhabitant of the municipality of Castiglione della Pescaia, Grosseto, Italy. Picture: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Volunteers from the VAB (forestry corps) deliver masks door-to-door to every inhabitant of the municipality of Castiglione della Pescaia, Grosseto, Italy, in an attempt to eradicate the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Picture: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters





