A woman pays her respect as she touches a portrait of late French President Jacques Chirac. Picture: AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu

Paris - Former French President Jacques Chirac was given full military honours on Monday as past and current world leaders gathered in Paris to attend his final service. On a mild, sunny morning, French President Emmanuel Macron cut a solemn figure as he presided over the ceremony near the site of Napoleon's tomb in the courtyard of Les Invalides.

A military band played the national anthem, "La Marseillaise," before Macron inspected the troops. Chirac's casket, covered with a Tricolor flag, was then carried to the center of the courtyard.

French President Emmanuel Macron stands by the flag-draped coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac during a military funeral honours ceremony at the Invalides monument during a national day of mourning in Paris. Picture: Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP

Macron, who did not speak, will also attend a memorial service at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in downtown Paris alongside dozens of French politicians and foreign officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and Jordan's King Abdallah II.

A Republican guard salutes as French President Emmanuel Macron follows the flag-draped coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac during a military funeral honours ceremony at the Invalides monument. Picture: Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP

A private funeral will take place later at the Montparnasse cemetery.

A private family church service for Chirac was celebrated prior to the military tribute and a minute of silence was being held in schools and public buildings across the country Monday on France's national day of mourning for its former leader.

A mainstay of French politics over four decades, Chirac served as Paris mayor, a lawmaker, prime minister and France's president from 1995 to 2007. The last French head of state to complete two terms in office, Chirac died Thursday at age 86.