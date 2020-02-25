United States first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday visited a “happiness class” at a government-run school in the Indian capital. Picture: Altaf Qadri/AP

NEW DELHI - United States first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday visited a “happiness class” at a government-run school in the Indian capital. The curriculum dovetails with her “Be Best” initiative to teach children and young adults to be kind, avoid drugs and take care of themselves.

A student band at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School played bagpipes as they greeted the first lady at the school, which was decorated with floral garlands and motifs.

She sported a floral wreath around her neck as she stopped at a reading room, spent time with kindergarten students and watched a yoga practice.

She later told them during brief remarks that “Sarvodaya” means prosperity to all.