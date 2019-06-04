Turkey's Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadaan, at the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul. Picture: Emrah Gurel/AP
A Palestinian woman stands next to sweets for sale as Palestinians shop ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadaan, in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: Ammar Awad/Reuters
A Palestinian woman shops at a market ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: Ammar Awad/Reuters
Girls wait for the start of Eid ul-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania. Picture: Andreea Alexandru/AP
A boy attends Eid ul-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania. Picture: Andreea Alexandru/AP
Pakistani Muslims greet each other after offering the Eid ul-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadaan a Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. Picture: Muhammad Sajjad/AP
Kenyan Muslims stand for prayers outside Masjid As-Salaam during the Eid ul-Fitr prayers in Nairobi. Picture: Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP
Afghan men attend Eid ul-Fitr prayers at the presidential palace in Kabul. Picture: Rahmat Gul/AP
A mufti and other Muslims pray outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque during celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr in Moscow, Russia. Picture: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Muslims pray in a mosque during celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr holiday, a feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, in Grozny, Russia. Picture: Musa Sadulayev/AP
Men hug each other after offering Eid ul-Fitr prayers at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture: Rahmat Gul/AP
Muslims leave the 17th of Ramadaan mosque after prayers on the first day of the Eid ul-Fitr holiday in Baghdad, Iraq. Picture: Khalid Mohammed/AP
Pakistan's Muslims greet each other after offering Eid ul-Fitr prayers. Picture: Muhammad Sajjad/AP
Kabul - Muslims around the world celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr religious holiday on Tuesday, marking the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadaan.

Like the start of Ramadaan, during which believers abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours, Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon and its celebration varies in different countries. The day begins with early morning prayers and then family visits and feasts.

In the Afghan capital Kabul, families celebrated with a stroll in a central park, and children played on a carousel.

"We came here to celebrate Eid because this day is for happiness and all the people want to see happiness. The Afghan people hope to have peace in the country," said Abdul Raziq, a resident of the city.

Elsewhere, thousands of Muslims living in Moscow gathered in and outside the city's grand mosque to pray. Security was high and mounted police patrolled the streets.

The Moscow Cathedral Mosque, which has capacity for 10 000 people, was packed with worshippers, many of whom hail originally from Central Asia.

After Orthodox Christianity, Islam is the second biggest religion in Russia.

"We came to pray and the place is not important. The only place we need is a place to put a rug, to pray to God, to take part in this holiday - this is the most important," said Sivush Veriyev.

Thousands of faithful packed stadiums in Addis Ababa and Mogadishu and there were also mass prayers in the Nigerian capital Abuja as well as Juba in South Sudan.

In Bangladesh, thousands of people have been scrambling to Dhaka's ferry terminals and stations, packing trains heading out of the city to return to their hometowns for Eid.

In Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan prayed at Istanbul's huge new Camlica mosque, which he formally inaugurated last month. 

Reuters