London - Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 93rd birthday with a parade on Saturday, a cause for Meghan, the duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, to make her first official engagement since the birth of their son Archie last month. The queen's birthday falls on April 21, but she traditionally plans birthday festivities for June due to the typically warmer weather. The crowds were in luck: After a rainy morning, the sun popped out.

The queen arrived at the Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace by carriage, where some 1,400 soldiers took part in the spectacle.

Prince Charles, right, and Prince William attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Picture: PA via AP

The queen's husband, Prince Philip, who turns 98 years old on Monday, did not attend; he has rarely been seen in public since entering retirement.

Later on Saturday, the queen, attended by her family, is scheduled to watch the Red Arrows air show from the balcony of the palace.

Queen Elizabeth rides in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Picture: Frank Augstein/AP

The crowds were especially thrilled to see Meghan, who did not participate in the official events that took place for US President Donald Trump's three-day state visit to Britain this week. The former actress is considered a sharp critic of Trump's policies.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, left, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Picture: Frank Augstein/AP

dpa