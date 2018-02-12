Niklasdorf - One woman was killed and 22 people were hurt when one train ripped the side off a passing train in Niklasdorf in Austria on Monday, police said.

Rescue workers evacuated a total of 60 passengers from derailed carriages. Three of the casualties were children.

The accident happened at the Niklasdorf railway station in Styria province when both trains passed a track switch, according to a spokesman of Austria's national rail company OeBB.

"One train was too early or too late," he added.

One of the trains had departed in nearby Graz for the German city of Saarbruecken. Its front carriage had all of its windows ripped off in the accident.

The other one was a local commuter train.

It was not immediately clear whether the accident was caused by human error or a technical problem, a police spokesman told dpa.

The two train drivers were brought to a hospital and were not fit for questioning.

While police said that the 22 passengers seemed to be only slightly injured, the OeBB and the Red Cross said there were also serious injuries.

DPA