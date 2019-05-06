Moscow - Over 100 flights have been delayed or cancelled so far at Moscow’s airports as of Monday morning following the deadly plane fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, according to Yandex.Timetables online service.

At least 81 flights were delayed in Sheremetyevo Airport where the tragedy took place​​​. Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports reported about 10 and 4 delayed flights respectively. Several flights were canceled in Domodedovo and Vnukovo.