Moscow - Over 100 flights have been delayed or cancelled so far at Moscow’s airports as of Monday morning following the deadly plane fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, according to Yandex.Timetables online service.
At least 81 flights were delayed in Sheremetyevo Airport where the tragedy took place. Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports reported about 10 and 4 delayed flights respectively. Several flights were canceled in Domodedovo and Vnukovo.
The tragedy at the airport took place on Sunday. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100), which took off from Moscow toward Murmansk, had to make an emergency landing at the airport due to the fire on board, which ultimately burnt down the aircraft. The data from the Russian investigative Committee showed that at least 41 people were killed in the tragedy. Children are among the victims.
Sputnik