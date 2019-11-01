Multan, Pakistan - Pakistan's forensic experts will carry out DNA tests to identify most of the victims of the massive train fire in eastern Punjab province the previous day that killed 74 people and injured dozens, officials said Friday.
The tests are are required to identify as many as 52 charred bodies before they can be handed over to relatives for burial, said Jamil Ahmed, a deputy commissioner from the district of Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab.
The tragedy on Thursday, in which three carriages were consumed by flames after a fire caused by a cooking gas stove erupted on board, prompting dozens to jump in panic off the speeding train, has stunned the nation. It has also raised many questions about poor safety regulations and Pakistan's dilapidated rail system.
Survivors said afterward it took nearly 20 minutes for the train to stop amid contradictory reports about whether the train's brakes and the safety cords were working or not.
Poor Pakistanis often bring cooking gas stoves on the trains to prepare their food, though it's against safety regulations.