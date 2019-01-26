Totalan, Spain - Spanish rescuers on Saturday found the dead body of a two-year-old boy who had fallen into a deep narrow well in southern Spain on January 13, a Spanish official said. Miners had been drilling day and night to reach the boy, Julen, into the borehole - 100 metres (300 feet) deep and just 25 cm (10 inches) wide - which was blocked with soil.

"At 1:25 a.m. (0025 GMT), the rescue teams reached the area of the well where they were looking for Julen and they found the lifeless body of the little one," said a government spokesperson in Malaga.

Julen's parents embrace each other during a vigil as a miner rescuer team descends into a drilled well at the area where Julen, a Spanish two-year-old boy, fell into a deep well, in Totalan. File picture: Jon Nazca/Reuters

There had been no signs of life since the boy had fallen into the borehole as his family was walking through a private estate in Totalan in southern Spain. Rescuers found the well was blocked with soil, raising fears the well had collapsed on top the child.

Julen's mother (L) Victoria Garcia reacts as she leaves her house after rescuers found the body of Julen in Totalan. Picture: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Reuters