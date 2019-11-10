Tokyo - Tens of thousands of people cheered Japan's new Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, as their motorcade passed through Tokyo on Sunday. Travelling in a black convertible, the royal couple greeted the public in a parade that took place under bright blue skies along the 4.6 kilometres from the Imperial Palace to another royal residence in the district of Akasaka, passing Japan's parliament building on the way.

Naruhito, 59, and Masako, 55, are currently living in the Akasaka Palace while the Imperial Palace undergoes renovations.

Fans of the Japanese royals greeted the couple by waving red-and-white flags, while Naruhito and Masako smiled and waved back at them from their luxury open-top car.

Around 26,000 police officers were on duty to provide security at the event.