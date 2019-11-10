Japanese Emperor Naruhito, left, and Empress Masako, right, wave during the royal motorcade in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko.
Royal parade to mark the enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo
Photo: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko.
Spectators take pictures as the royal motorcade of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako passes by in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong.
Photo: Shigeyuki Inakumao/Kyodo News via AP.
Photo: Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP.
Tokyo - Tens of thousands of people cheered Japan's new Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, as their motorcade passed through Tokyo on Sunday.

Travelling in a black convertible, the royal couple greeted the public in a parade that took place under bright blue skies along the 4.6 kilometres from the Imperial Palace to another royal residence in the district of Akasaka, passing Japan's parliament building on the way.

Naruhito, 59, and Masako, 55, are currently living in the Akasaka Palace while the Imperial Palace undergoes renovations.

Fans of the Japanese royals greeted the couple by waving red-and-white flags, while Naruhito and Masako smiled and waved back at them from their luxury open-top car.

Around 26,000 police officers were on duty to provide security at the event.

The enthronement parade had originally been scheduled for October 22 but it was postponed in the aftermath of the devastation wrought by deadly typhoon Hagibis earlier in the month.

The ceremony is the culmination of a series of succession rituals that began in May, when Naruhito succeeded his 85-year-old father Akihito.

Akihito's parade in November 1990 saw some 120,000 people turn out.

dpa