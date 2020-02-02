Jiujiang - Hours ticked by on Saturday as 50-year-old Lu Yuejin struggled to get past the police checkpoint on the bridge over the Yangtze river and out of Hubei province, which is on virtual lockdown as China scrambles to control a coronavirus outbreak.
Lu, a farmer from a village on the Hubei province side of the bridge, was trying to gain passage for her daughter, 26-year-old Hu Ping, who has leukaemia. She has been unable to receive a second round of chemotherapy treatment in the overwhelmed hospitals of provincial capital Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.
"My daughter needs to go to hospital in Jiujiang," she said at the checkpoint. "She needs to have her treatment. But they won't let us through."
Her daughter sat on the ground wrapped in a blanket while Lu tearfully pleaded with police.
"Please, take my daughter. I don't need to go past ... please, just let my daughter go past," she asked.