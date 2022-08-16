PM Modi's Independence Day speech inspires every Indian to contribute towards making of a Golden India

New Delhi - Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from the Red Fort on Independence Day as marvellous and said that it inspires every Indian to contribute in the making of a "Golden India". In a series of tweets, Shah said, “PM Modi gave a wonderful speech from the Red Fort. It inspires every Indian to contribute towards the making of a Golden India. Modiji called on citizens to work with determination for the prosperity of the country and unitedly face challenges that hinder development.”

The Union Home Minister said, “Speaking from the Red Fort, Prime Minister called on countrymen to make five pledges during the period of Azadi Ka Amrit Kal — a developed India, freedom from every trace of slavery, pride in our heritage, unity and solidarity and fulfilling duties as citizens. Let us all contribute in making India of freedom fighters' dreams for the next 25 years.” Shah said reiterating his commitment towards women's empowerment, the Prime Minister said it is women's power that will take the Nation to new heights in the next 25 years, therefore we must pledge to show respect towards women by ridding society of distortions that humiliate women. The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said every Indian must listen to this inspiring speech of the Prime Minister, which echoed the spirit and resolves to build a self-reliant India and the principle of the nation first.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday in his Independence Day speech on Monday took aim at the twin evils of nepotism and corruption and sought the people's cooperation to fight them. The prime minister said that the country needs to shift its mentality from "Bhai-Bhatijawad" and Parivaarwad (nepotism) and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it. Modi called for unity among people while pointing out that sometimes the country's talent is restricted by its language barriers, and urged countrymen to be proud of every language.

“Sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers. “This is an example of Imperialism. We need to be proud of every language in our country. When we are connected to our roots, then only can we fly high; and when we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world,” asserted the Prime Minister in his address to the nation today. Prime Minister said that natural farming will give new strength to India. "There are multiple employment opportunities opened with the creation of Green Jobs," he said.

