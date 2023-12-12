Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Poem: Siphokazi Jonas pens ‘Abundance after Sheltoni, which is a small crop year’ for Artists for Palestine event

Siphokazi Jonas performs at a show at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town with legendary musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse.

Siphokazi Jonas performs at a show at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town with legendary musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse.

Published 26m ago

Share

By Siphokazi Jonas

Again, this November’s harvest wastes in the sun and aftermath of smoke.

The metal vats which swell with olive oil in these seasons are brimming with lamentation.

Again, bloodlines are uprooted to plant settlers, and those

who remain are forced to wait for a chance to start over,

again. When there are too many names to recite in prayer, they are converted

into numbers, this is how history scales the weight of genocide.

Again, a child, a mother, a father, a grandmother, a cousin, a teacher,

a fiancé, a student, a doctor, a journalist, a filmmaker are martyred into immortality.

Again, the fragrance of musk rises from the rubble out of Gaza’s body

and heralds the promise of Jannah. But this time, it comes with changing winds:

beyond the Mediterranean a tide of Safi al-Din al Hili’s words spills across borders,

“White are our deeds, Black are our battles, Green are our fields, Red are our swords.”

The millions who have felt the press of other histories on their bodies,

eyes heavy with witness, hoist their voices to the sky in these colours.

Teach us the folk songs you sing at harvesttime, they say, we will turn our streets

into olive groves engorged with memories of you. We have already refused to forget you.

Show us how to bake the bread your grandmothers broke for you under the shade

of generations-old trees. We will dip it into a river of oil as we speak your names, and

douse the heat of war with watermelon tears. We will braid keffiyeh like nets to catch the smoke above your head Palestine. Teach us to dance the dabke while we wait with you

for the 20 years a new olive tree needs to take root and another 20 to bear fruit

out of the land that has refined your grief and faith into abundant medicine, again.

IOL

Related Topics:

wargenocidewar crimewar crime actionHamasIsraeli Defence ForcesGazaPalestineSouth AfricaIsrael Palestine Conflict