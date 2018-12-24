File picture: Jon Nazca/Spain Reuters.

ATLANTIC CITY - A man playing poker at an Atlantic City casino has won $1 million (approx R14.6 million) on a $5 (approx R73) bet. The man, identified only as a Lakewood resident, made the three-card poker "6 Card Bonus" bet Saturday afternoon at the Borgata Hotel Casino.

He then hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame 1-to-20 million odds.

The man was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds. The dealer's hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds.

Casino officials say it's the first time this bet has been hit at the Borgata.

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.

Associated Press