A supplied undated combined image shows Phu Tran and Claire Hockridge who have been missing in a remote area south of Alice Springs. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied

Sydney - Australian police said on Wednesday they believe they have found the remains of a woman missing in the country's remote outback for weeks. "Police located the body, which is believed to be that Claire Hockridge during search efforts," Northern Territory police said in an emailed statement.

Hockridge has been missing since she went hiking with two friends two weeks ago.

One of them, Phu Tran, 40, was found on Tuesday by a local farmer at a cattle station near Alice Springs. He said he survived soaring temperatures by drinking water meant for livestock.

Tran was found three days after his friend Tamra McBeath-Riley was found about 1.5 km (0.9 miles) from the car they had been travelling in through Australia's remote north.