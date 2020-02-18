Pictures: Pexels

World - Investigators in Germany are looking into an event held by regional parliamentarians from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party at which xenophobic "colouring books" were allegedly distributed. An incitement investigation is ongoing, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday in the city of Krefeld, where the event by the AfD's North Rhine Westphalia state parliamentary group took place. Prosecutors will also look into the matter.

The AfD parliamentary group described the criticism as an "attack on the freedom of art and satire." It spoke of an "art book with satirical sketches on the situation in the country" and said it was "inspired by a colouring book for adults."

The book is named "North Rhine Westphalia for colouring." It shows armed people under a Turkish flag. Under a banner proclaiming "We have to carry the can for this," fully veiled women in a swimming pool and a hand with a knife can be seen.

Referring to a far-left, anti-fascist group, parliamentary group leader Markus Wagner said in a statement that "when Antifa extremists attack artistic freedom, there can only be one answer: we increase the number of copies!"