A drugs bust at a leading public school netted a stash of cocaine and amphetamine worth more than £200 000 (approx. R3.8m).
Police found the drugs when they raided staff accommodation at the £21 000 (approx. R400 000)-a-year Haberdashers’ Aske’s Boys’ School.
Caretaker Justin Terry, 45, was arrested at the premises in Elstree, Hertfordshire, and was charged with conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
Another man, Martin Walsh, 53, of Watford, was arrested in Liverpool. He faces the same charges and one of being in possession of criminal property, namely cash.