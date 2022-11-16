Polish president says there is no evidence that Russia was behind missile launch, investigation ongoing

Cape Town - Polish President Andrzej Duda has said there is no evidence to suggest a missile that landed in Poland on Tuesday evening, killing two people, was an intentional attack or was launched by Russia. The Polish security council first met on Tuesday night following news of the strike near a Polish grain facility in the village of Przewodów, some six kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the Russian forces had launched no strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday. https://web.facebook.com/andrzejduda/videos/1110056846380228 https://web.facebook.com/andrzejduda/videos/1110056846380228 Citing information by Polskie Radio 24, Duda said that the matter is being investigated and said he hoped that the matter would be clarified in detail.

"Most likely, it was a Russian-made rocket, but it's all under investigation at the moment. "We have no evidence that the rocket was launched by the Russian side, there is a high probability that the rocket was used by the Ukrainian defence forces," Duda said. Speaking at a news conference, Duda told journalists that both Poland and the US would have to agree to Ukraine taking part in the investigation into a missile that landed in the village in south-eastern Poland.

Polish authorities have so far held several high level telephone calls with world leaders following the fatal missile incident. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Poland as a close ally and expressed condolences for the victims and their families. US President Joe Biden spoke with Duda where he expressed his condolences for the loss of life.

According to the White House, Biden offered full US support and assistance with Poland’s investigation. On Wednesday morning, Biden called an emergency meeting of the G7 and Nato leaders participating in the G20 summit in Bali. The Pentagon announced its intention to stop speculation and deal with facts while examining the missile incident.