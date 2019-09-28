President Donald Trump speaks at the Hispanic Heritage Month Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington. File picture: Susan Walsh/AP

Washington - The House Democrats' campaign arm had a parting message as members headed back home for a two-week recess Friday night: A new poll shows more than half of likely voters support opening an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump. The poll, commissioned by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and obtained by CQ Roll Call, found voters supported an impeachment investigation by a margin of 54 per cent to 43 per cent.

With the majority of House Democrats coming out this week in support of an impeachment investigation, the DCCC "immediately went into the field to get a snapshot of the current sentiment," Representative Cheri Bustos of Illinois, the DCCC chairwoman, wrote in an email to her caucus Friday night.

The results, if accurate, show that allegations that Trump asked the new president of Ukraine to investigate possible corruption involving the son of former Vice President Joe Biden may be resonating with the public.

After news of the Ukraine phone call were revealed last weekend, a wave of moderates, including those in competitive districts, came out this week in support of beginning an impeachment investigation, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry Tuesday. Democratic leaders have been trying to allay fears about the potential political cost some members may face at home, especially those who won districts Trump had carried in 2016 and helped flip control of the chamber.