Pope Francis has died on Easter Monday - This is what happens when a pope dies

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88. Two months ago, the religious leader was in hospital and the world was on high alert for an extraordinary news event - the death of a pontiff.

The 88-year-old was first admitted to hospital on February 14 after experiencing difficulties breathing for several days. His death is set to immediately kick off a tightly choreographed series of events, refined over centuries and hundreds of dead popes.

The passing of a pope sets in motion a series of centuries-old processes, including a nine-day mourning period, an elaborate burial, and the election of a new leader for the Catholic Church. The Popes death, announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo, at the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, has initiated a series of time-honored rituals and processes to mourn his loss and elect a new pope. These traditions, refined over centuries, ensure a smooth transition for the Roman Catholic Church and its 1.3 billion followers. Upon his passing, the Camerlengo officially confirmed the pope's death, a ceremonial act that may involve calling out his baptismal name, Jorge Mario, three times, though modern medical verification is standard. The Fisherman's Ring, symbolising papal authority, is destroyed to prevent misuse, and the papal apartments are sealed to signify the end of his reign. The Church now enters the sede vacante (vacant seat) period, during which the College of Cardinals assumes temporary governance, handling only essential matters until a new pope is elected.

Francis's body will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica for public viewing, allowing Catholics and dignitaries to pay respects. In line with his wishes for simplicity, he will be placed in a single zinc-lined wooden coffin, forgoing the traditional three nested coffins. His funeral, expected within four to six days, will be held in St. Peter’s Square, led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals. Unlike most popes buried in the Vatican Grottoes, Francis chose Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica as his final resting place, reflecting his devotion to the Virgin Mary’s icon there. A nine-day mourning period, the Novendiale, follows, with Masses held worldwide. Approximately 15 to 20 days after his death, the conclave begins in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope. Only cardinals under 80—currently 138 of 252—can vote, requiring a two-thirds majority to select the successor. Voting occurs in secrecy, with black smoke signaling an inconclusive round and white smoke announcing a new pope.