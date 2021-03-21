Pope Francis launches scathing attack on mafia, calls them 'organisations of sin'

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis launched a fresh attack on the mafia Sunday, Italy's day of remembrance for victims of the mob, describing them as "organisations of sin" who have exploited the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mafias are present in various parts of the world and, exploiting the pandemic, have enriched themselves through corruption," the pontiff said after his weekly Sunday Angelus address.

Referring to his predecessors as head of the Catholic church, he added: "St John Paul II denounced their culture of death and Benedict XVI condemned them as a road of death.

"These organisations of sin, mafia structures, exchange faith for idolatry, contrary to the Gospel of Christ. Today we remember all the victims and renew our commitment against mafias."

In an open-air mass in Sicily in September 2018, during a trip to honour a priest murdered by the mob 25 years earlier, Pope Francis condemned those who belong to the mafia as "blasphemous".