Kaohsiung city mayor Han Kuo-yu, left, celebrates with Wu Den-yih, chairman of the opposition National Party (KMT), during a media event after winning the candidacy of the opposition of the Nationalist Party (KMT) for the upcoming presidential elections. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying/AP

Taipei - Taiwan's main opposition party on Monday picked a popular mayor to challenge President Tsai Ing-wen in next year's presidential election. In the presidential primary of the China-friendly Nationalist Party (KMT), the mayor of the southern city of Kaohsiung, Han Kuo-yu, received the green light after he defeated four other challengers, including Taiwan's richest person, Foxconn founder Terry Gou.

Han won 44.8 per cent to Gou's 27.7 per cent in a public opinion poll conducted last week, KMT Vice Chairman Tseng Yung-chuan told a news conference.

KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih called for unity within the party in order to secure victory in the coming presidential election.

Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections will be held concurrently on January 11, 2020.

The KMT will make officially announce Han's candidacy on July 28.

Vowing to boost the local economy, Han, 62, won November's Kaohsiung mayoral election, breaking two decades of control by the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Previously, Han was a three-term lawmaker and the general manager of Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corporation.

Han, who on Monday asked for personal leave to come up to the capital Taipei, expressed his deep appreciation at the news conference held at the KMT's headquarters.

Supporters of the pro-China Kaohsiung city mayor Han Kuo-yu celebrate after he won the candidacy of the opposition of the Nationalist Party (KMT) for the upcoming presidential elections at the party headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan. The placard reads "Nation safe, people rich!" Picture: Chiang Ying-ying/AP

Han said he hoped people would stop harshly criticizing him, saying it was not good for Taiwan if elections always caused a divide in society.

Han's performance as Kaohsiung mayor so far has received mixed reviews. In March, Han was applauded by fans after he visited southern China to sign agreements to sell Taiwanese agricultural products worth of 5.2 billion Taiwan dollars (168-million US dollars).

In April, however, in a demonstration under the slogan "Rejecting One Country, Two Systems," thousands of Kaohsiung residents protested Han's seemingly China-friendly visit in March to a pro-Beijing office in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

Meanwhile on Monday, the ruling DPP named Lin Fei-fan, a prominent pro-democracy activist that led civic protests in 2014 as its deputy secretary general. The 2014 protests were against a proposed trade in services agreement with China, which has since never been ratified.

Tsai, whose DPP suffered a major setback in last November's local elections, has been regaining support since she earlier this year denounced Chinese President Xi Jinping's plan to apply to Taiwan the same "One Country, Two Systems" principle that it applies to Hong Kong.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, who is also regarded as a potential rival to Tsai in the 2020 race, said Monday he had not yet made up his mind about running. Ko, who is independent, said he would need more time to think it over, the state-run Central News Agency reported.

Taiwan has had its own government since 1949, when the Chinese Nationalists fled there after losing a civil war to the Communists. Beijing considers the democracy part of its territory.

dpa