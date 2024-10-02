Popular TikToker Mr Prada linked to violent death of therapist William Abraham

A 20-year-old popular American Tiktoker, who goes by the name of Mr Prada, is an alleged person of interest in the murder of therapist William Abraham, who was found dead on Sunday. According to an article by SK Pop by SportsKeeda, the 69-year-old therapist died due to a physical and violent attack. Abraham had faced neck, shoulders and head injuries.

Autopsy reports revealed that Abraham died on September 29 in the early hours of the morning however his body was found on Monday alongside a roadway of Tangipahoa Parish in Louisiana. According to Fox News, the police have identified the person of interest, who was revealed on the local CCTV footage as the TikTok content creator Mr Prada. The man on the CCTV footage who was identified as Mr Prada. Picture: X The news sparked widespread online speculation and theories as the local CCTV footage showed the person of interest looking exactly like the TikTok star.

X user @Vivicaa_R commented, “So Mr Prada stole his therapist’s car, killed the man, wrapped his body up, left him on the side of the road and now is on the run??” Sooo Mr Prada stole his therapist’s car, killed the man, wrapped his body up, left him on the side of the road & now is on the run??? Wtfff pic.twitter.com/UT2aWdSNKT — Vivica Renaé (@Vivicaa_R) October 1, 2024 X user @jessinthecut commented, “Mr Prada allegedly killing his therapist was not on my 2024 bingo card. Looking back on his previous posts where you can tell he is going through something is crazy in hindsight”

Mr Prada allegedly killing his therapist was NOT on my 2024 bingo card. Looking back on his previous posts where you can tell he’s going through something is crazy in hindsight pic.twitter.com/XY64ji6Z9W — ssǝɾ (@jessinthecut) October 1, 2024 Prada rose to popularity back in 2021 for creating humorous POV videos and he managed to get 8.2 million followers and over 550 million likes. The 20-year-old started posting unsettling content on his Tiktok account and social media users speculated that something was wrong with him and in some of his videos, he constantly shared that he is going through something and revealed that he is depressed.