Powerful fresh red-hot jets of lava stream out of La Palma volcano

Spain - The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma appeared to be more active on Friday, ejecting powerful jets of lava and sending a red-hot stream gushing down its slope. Scientists and members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) were on the scene yesterday afternoon, recording and taking measurements.

Authorities reported another vent had emerged as volcanic activity showed no sign of abating since the volcano first erupted on September 19. La Palma airport remained shut – after closing over the weekend due to the accumulation of ash – and the regional government warned residents rain today could cause mudslides. The new flow, in the Las Manchas locality, was moving very quickly at 600 metres an hour, destroying dwellings and burning trees in its path. The volcano has shown no sign of letting up its activity after over two months.