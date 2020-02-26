The original post may be three years old, but that has not stopped the poignant message delivered by Cynthia Nixon from going viral around the world.
Nixon is a former TV star who featured on the award-winning Sex And The City show. In the video, the actress-cum-politician recites Camille Rainville’s powerful piece of work.
Rainville was a 22-year-old University of Vermont student who penned the work on her personal Facebook page and on her blog, Writings of A Furious Woman.
What messages are we giving women? “Just be a lady, they say”— The Women's Org. (@TheWomensOrg) February 24, 2020
