Pregnant Katy Perry misses drinking alcohol

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pregnant US singer Katy Perry says she misses drinking alcohol. Perry, 35, is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. According to dailymail.co.uk, the star made the comment while filming a Facebook Live video. She told fans: "I'm not complaining, but I can't drink because I'm pregnant. Some of you already have a cocktail getting ready or you have your favourite IPA. "Or your favourite rye whiskey or your favourite white wine or rosé or whatever your favourite drink is.

"I mean, honestly, just Bud Light with a little lime, I'm very excited for the future when that can happen. Which will be years, probably."

During the chat, she also admitted she probably wasn't going to be able to have a baby shower due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower. But I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that," she said.

She continued: "I'm just taking it one day at a time. But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on."

IANS



