President Cyril Ramaphosa and world leaders hail pope as tireless champion of the poor | Pope Francis Death

People pay their respects inside The Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood, informally known as Westminster Cathedral, in central London on April 21, 2025, following the news of the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025 aged 88, a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement. President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute on Monday to the late Pope Francis's "extraordinary life story" and praised his efforts to promote inclusion. The pope died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

Ramaphosa hailed the late Argentine pontiff for how he "advanced a world view of inclusion, equality and care for marginalised individuals and groups, as well as responsible and sustainable custody of the natural environment", Ramaphosa said in a statement. “Catholics and people of all faiths are saddened today by the passing of a spiritual leader who sought to unite humanity and wished to see a world governed by fundamental human values. “As the leader of the Church and a global figurehead, Pope Francis advanced a world view of inclusion, equality and care for marginalised individuals and groups, as well as responsible and sustainable custody of the natural environment.

“His extraordinary life story and ascendancy to the Holy See unfolded with humility and a profound commitment to making the Church and the world a better place for all of humanity. “Following so soon after the celebration of Easter, Pope Francis’ passing will extend this traditional period of prayer and reflection, which will unite the Church and the international community in reflecting on the Holy Father’s life and legacy,” said Ramaphosa. Pope’s Gaza genocide stance praised by Iran Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian offered his condolences over the death of Pope Francis and praised his condemnation of "genocide" by Israel in Gaza.

"With sorrow, I offer my condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, the leader and spiritual guide of the world's Catholics," Pezeshkian said in a statement posted on his official website. The president of Muslim-majority Iran said the pontiff's name and memory would remain "in the hearts of all awakened consciences and freedom-seekers" for his humanitarian stances, including the "condemnation of the genocide committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza". Iran does not recognise Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a central tenet of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Islamic republic backs Hamas, the militant group that launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, igniting the Gaza war. Earlier Monday, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei also offered "condolences to all Christians around the world" following Pope Francis's death. Iran maintains diplomatic relations with the Vatican.

Nigeria hails tireless champion of the poor Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu on Monday mourned the passing of Pope Francis, whom he called a "tireless champion of the poor" and the world's "most trenchant voice" against climate change. "Today, with a heavy heart, I join the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis," Tinubu said in a statement. "Alas, the Lord called him home... making the world lose its most trenchant voice for justice and action against climate change." Ex-US president Biden says Pope among 'most consequential leaders' Former US president Joe Biden paid tribute on Monday to late Pope Francis, saying he was "unlike any who came before him" and hailing his record of fighting for peace and equity.

"Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him," Biden, a staunch Catholic, wrote on X alongside a picture of him and the Pope. King Charles says 'deeply saddened' by death of Pope Francis King Charles III said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Pope Francis, and that he had been "greatly moved" to visit him earlier this month with his wife Queen Camilla. "Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many," said King Charles, who is also the head of the Church of England.

African Union chair pays tribute to Pope Francis's 'towering moral voice' The chair of the African Union paid tribute to a "towering moral voice of our time and a steadfast advocate for peace, justice, compassion, and human dignity" following the death of Pope Francis on Monday. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairman of the African Union, in a statement praised "the Pope's courageous engagement with the African continent, amplifying the voices of the voiceless, championing peace and reconciliation, and standing in solidarity with those affected by conflict and poverty". White House says 'Rest in Peace' after pope's death The White House on Monday expressed its condolences after the death aged 88 of Pope Francis.

"Rest in Peace, Pope Francis," the US presidency wrote on X, accompanied by photos of the pontiff meeting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on separate occasions. Turkey hails pope stance on Palestine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday hailed Pope Francis for his efforts to further dialogue between different faiths after the Argentine pontiff died at the age of 88. "A respected statesman, Pope Francis was a spiritual leader who placed great importance on dialogue between different faith groups," he wrote on X, saying he was also someone who took "initiative in the face of humanitarian tragedies, especially the Palestinian issue".

Venezuela's Maduro mourns late Pope as 'transformative spiritual leader' Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro mourned Monday the passing of Pope Francis, hailing his work to battle inequalities in a statement released by the foreign ministry. "Pope Francis was a transformative spiritual leader, whose clear and courageous voice denounced the inequalities of the dominant system and called for building a more humane, fairer and deeply supportive world," the statement read Mexico president says Pope was 'humanist who stood for the poor' Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday called the passing of Pope Francis a "great loss," saying it was a "great honor and privilege" to have known him.