President-elect Joe Biden says he has asked Dr Anthony Fauci to stay on and join Covid-19 team

Trevor Hunnicutt

Wilmington, Delaware - President-elect Joe Biden has asked top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci to continue in his job and serve as Biden's chief medical adviser and on the Covid-19 team after Biden takes office on January 20, Biden said on Thursday.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to Biden and his team preparing to deal with the virus on Thursday, Biden said in an interview with CNN.

"I asked him to stay on in the exact same role as he's had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well and be part of the Covid team," said Biden.

Biden also said he would get the Covid-19 vaccine when Fauci says it is safe and would be happy to take it publicly.