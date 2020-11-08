President-Elect Joe Biden will spare no effort to turn the tide in US Covid-19 fight

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Washington - “We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control.” This was the message from President-Elect Joe Biden during his his first speech after prevailing on Saturday and win the American presidency. Biden's victory was driven by strong support from groups including women, African Americans, white voters with college degrees and city-dwellers. He beat Trump by more than four million votes in the nationwide popular vote count. Biden, who has spent half a century in public life as a US senator and then vice president under Trump's predecessor Obama, will inherit a nation in turmoil over the pandemic and the related economic slowdown, as well as protests against racism and police brutality. Biden has said his first priority will be developing a plan to contain and recover from the pandemic, promising to improve access to testing and, unlike Trump, to heed the advice of leading public health officials and scientists.

“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris Covid plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on 20 January 2021. That plan will be built on bedrock science… I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic.”

President-elect Biden: “On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers … I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic. Folks, I am a proud Democrat but I will govern as an American.” https://t.co/eJ4LLajSB6 pic.twitter.com/bIQgsKD4yw — ABC News (@ABC) November 8, 2020

In addition to taming the health crisis, Biden faces a huge challenge remedying the economic hardship caused by Covid-19. Some 10 million Americans thrown out of work during coronavirus lockdowns remain idled, and federal relief programs have expired.

Without addressing his Republican rival, Biden spoke directly to the 70 million Americans who cast ballots in support of Trump, some of whom took to the streets on Saturday to demonstrate against the results.

"For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple times myself. But now, let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again," he said.