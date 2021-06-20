President Kovind congratulates Iran's President-elect, says he is confident bilateral relations will grow under his leadership

India’s President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday congratulated Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi and said he is confident that bilateral relations between India and Iran will continue to grow under his leadership. "Felicitations to Ebrahim Raisi on being elected as the next President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I am confident our close and warm bilateral relations will continue to grow under your leadership," he tweeted.

On Sunday, the Iranian interior ministry announced that ultraconservative cleric and judiciary chief Raisi has been elected Iran's eighth president. Raisi will take office in early August, replacing President Hassan Rouhani who was not allowed by the constitution to run for a third consecutive term. The ministry confirmed on Saturday that Raisi won 61.95 percent of the vote on a voter turnout of 48.8 percent - the lowest turnout for a presidential election since the 1979 revolution.