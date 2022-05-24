President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will today host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is in South African on an official state visit. This is Scholz’s first state visit after he was elected chancellor in December 2021, succeeding former chancellor Angela Merkel, whose first visit to the country was in February 2020.

Scholz’s state visit also comes at a time when South Africa is looking to continue strengthening its diplomatic relations and economic ties with the EU member country amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has crippled economies and placed a heavy burden on the health-care systems of many countries across the world. This has been evident in the total trade between Germany and South Africa declining by 8% in July 2020. But Germany remains one of South Africa’s top strategic partners, not only on the economic and investment front, but also when it comes to tourism, and it is hoped that this visit will bolster those relations.

The Presidency said: “President Ramaphosa and Chancellor Scholz will exchange views on a number of issues of bilateral and international concern, including ways to enhance co-operation in areas such as energy and climate change, trade and investment, and responses to Covid-19 and vaccine demand. They will also reflect on developments on the African continent and internationally, including the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the international economy and food and energy security.” Later in the day, Ramaphosa is also expected to join Scholz at Sasol Place in Sandton for the launch of a South African-German consortium that will advance technology research for the production of sustainable aviation fuels. [email protected]

