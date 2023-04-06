President Xi Jinping leads afforestation efforts in China, planting trees in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday attended a voluntary tree planting activity in Beijing and called for more efforts in afforestation to write a new chapter in building a beautiful China. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairperson of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending the tree planting activity at an afforestation site in Beijing's Chaoyang District.

At present and in the future, green development is a major strategy for China's development, said Xi, adding that carrying out voluntary tree planting activities is a vivid practice of promoting land-greening work and building a beautiful China. It is the 11th year that Xi has participated in the annual tree-planting activity as the general secretary. While planting saplings of various types of trees, Xi asked the young students around him about their studies, encouraging them to love work and become capable young people with sound moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigour, aesthetic sensibility, and work skills.

China tops the world in the scale of artificial afforestation, and the planting area is still expanding, Xi said, adding that China and the Chinese people have made notable contributions to greening the Earth and coping with global climate change. Hailing forests as capable of conserving water, creating economic profits, boosting grain production, and serving as a carbon sink, Xi said afforestation would benefit future generations and should be continued consistently. Speaking of the afforestation efforts in Beijing, Xi called for an appropriate proportion of different tree species in line with the biological and ecological chains and advancing afforestation in the whole city.