Prime Minister Lapid says Israel will not prosecute soldier who killed journalist Abu Akleh

Cape Town - Israeli officials have rejected the United State’s call to review its military rules and pushed back against suggestions to prosecute the soldier who shot and killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. According to Al Jazeera, Israeli soldiers have the full backing of its government amidst the ongoing case in the killing of Abu Akleh who at the time of being shot, was wearing a bulletproof vest marked as “Press” while covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I will not allow an [Israeli military] soldier that was protecting himself from terrorist fire to be prosecuted just to receive applause from abroad,” prime minister Yair Lapid said at a military ceremony. “No one will dictate our rules of engagement to us. Our soldiers have the full backing of the government of Israel and the people of Israel.”

“Israel has expressed sorrow over her death. It was a tragedy that transpired in an incident in which there was heavy enemy fire. The [Israeli military] never intentionally shoots at innocent people,” he said. Meanwhile, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Washington urged Israel to review its rules of engagement and will continue to press it to review its policies. “We will continue to press Israel directly and closely at the senior-most levels to review its policies and practices on this to ensure that something like this doesn't happen again in the future,” Patel said during a briefing.

Story continues below Advertisement