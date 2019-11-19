London - Prince Andrew was on Monday accused of using the N-word during a meeting with a former Downing Street aide.
The duke is said to have used the term during a 2012 meeting with a political adviser of Sri Lankan descent.
He strenuously denies doing so.
Writing in a column for the London Evening Standard on Monday, Rohan Silva, David Cameron’s former adviser on the tech economy, claimed he met Andrew at Buckingham Palace and asked whether the international trade department could be improved.
He alleges that Prince Andrew responded: "Well, if you’ll pardon the expression, that really is the ****** in the woodpile."