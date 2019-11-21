London - Prince Andrew on Wednesday night signalled he would speak to FBI detectives investigating billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
In his statement announcing he was stepping aside from public duties, the prince said he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency... if required".
Andrew’s offer to co-operate with the authorities was welcomed by lawyers representing Epstein’s victims, but they questioned why he would only do so "if required". The legal teams called on Andrew and his bodyguards to give "in-depth interviews" to the FBI revealing everything they knew about Epstein.
The prince was criticised for saying during his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview on Saturday night that he would testify under oath "if push came to shove". Lisa Bloom, who represents five victims of Epstein, last night described the prince’s latest comments as ‘a good first step’ but called on him to volunteer information.
"Prince Andrew should fully co-operate in all legal investigations, which means that he should sit down for in-depth interviews with the FBI and lawyers for the women, and require his staff to do so as well," she said.